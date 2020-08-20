OBC reservation: DMK questions nomination of IAS officer to panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK on Wednesday charged that the State government is acting against the interests of the OBC in the issues of reservation in the all India quota for medical seats. The party said the government has nominated another IAS officer for the committee, though the recent HC order said only the health secretary should be the nominee. The HC ordered formation of a committee by the central government on a case filed seeking reservation for OBCs and ordered the State to nominate a member for the committee. The government on Tuesday nominated P Umanath of Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation Limited, which the DMK is alleging as a violation of the HC order.