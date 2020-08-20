STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Professor S Gowri appointed as University of Madras Vice-Chancellor

Gowri, a Post-Doctoral Fellow of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore has an experience of 37 years and is presently serving as director at an inter-university centre at Anna University.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:39 PM

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (L) with professor S Gowri

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit (L) with professor S Gowri (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed professor S Gowri as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of University of Madras on Thursday. He will hold the post for a period of three years from the date of assumption of office.

Gowri, a Post-Doctoral Fellow of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore has a teaching experience of 37 years and is presently serving as director, the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC), an inter-university centre of UGC located at Anna University.

He was also an honorary professor in the department of Manufacturing Engineering at the varsity, a visiting professor at University of Applied Sciences, Weingarten, Germany and visiting research fellow at
Gintic Institute of Manufacturing Technology, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

"He has vast research experience having published 94 research papers, presented 30 research papers in international conferences and authored 5 books. In addition, he has executed 18 research projects worth Rs 25.76 crores and holds three patents to his credit," said a statement from the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

It added that he has guided 13 Ph.D Scholars and two MS scholars.

He was also an Independent Director of TANSI, TACTV and TEXCO. He has contributed to SWAYAM MOOCS and DTH of the Government of India and is the channel coordinator of DAKSH HD, an educational TV channel of Union Ministry of Education, the statement said.

