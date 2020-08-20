TASMAC outlets to face heat for violating norms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation will soon direct its zonal officers to initiate action against TASMAC outlets where social distancing norms are being violated. The fine amounts will also be finalised by day end, corporation officials said on Wednesday.

The zonal officers in all 15 zones will have to form teams to inspect the outlets in respective zones twice daily, a senior corporation official told Express. “In case of any violation, we will impose fines and in case of repeated violations we will shut the shop,” he added.

The TASMAC outlets were allowed to operate from Tuesday in the city after a shutdown of around five months. The civic body had earlier constituted 32 market management committees to inspect the conduct of social distancing norms in market areas.