Woman dies after roof collapses

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman died, after the roof of her rented house collapsed over her head, in Saligramam on Tuesday evening. The deceased J Sathya worked as a housekeeping staff at a mall in Vadapalani and stayed with her mother Lakshmi (60). The incident happened around 2.30 pm when both of them were watching TV.

“A concrete part of the roof fell over Sathya’s head. She suffered grievous injuries and her mother rushed her to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where she was declared brought dead,” said police. They had been staying in the house for about a year.

But owing to its dilapidated condition, next month they were supposed to shift to a new place. They even received Rs 10,000 from the land lord. Virugambakkam police have registered a case under Section 304 (a) of IPC - causing death due to negligence - and booked the owner K Jeyasankar, who lives on the first floor of the 30-year-old building.