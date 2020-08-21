STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

AU withholds results of colleges which failed to pay exam fees

“We were informed about paying fees only last week. Many were unable to arrange fees in the last moment.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Anna University (AU) has withheld its April-May 2020 semester results for several engineering students as some colleges had failed to remit fees for exams that were cancelled owing to the lockdown. The April-May exams were cancelled for all, except the final year students. Though the results were announced based on internal evaluation, the varsity had asked colleges to remit fees even for exams that were cancelled.

“We were informed about paying fees only last week. Many were unable to arrange fees in the last moment. I paid my fees only day before yesterday,” said a final year student from an engineering college in Kunrathur. The varsity’s online portal shows his results to be withheld.

The student added that he had to pay a total of Rs 1,400 for all papers including practical exams. “It was insensitive of the university to demand exam fees in the middle of such a crisis without even conducting the exams,” the student said.

Anna University opened the portal for fee payment and notified colleges in mid-March, before the lockdown, still many colleges did not remit the fee until recently even as it had collected from students.

A student from an engineering college in Theni said that he also had to pay arrear exam fees, though no notification on the exams were issued. "I paid my fees in March, but my college had not transferred to the varsity as many other students did not pay the fee. AU should at least consider subsidising the next semester exam fees as we paid the full fees this time even though we did not write it,” he said. 

A senior faculty member from an engineering college in the outskirts of Chennai said that half the students in his college are yet to pay the fees. “If the payment was pending only for a few students, we could have paid for them. But, how will the college pay exam fees for half the students,” he rued. Speaking to Express, Anna University Vice Chancellor MK Surappa said that the university had gotten necessary government approval before asking colleges to remit fees. He said, "There are other expenditures for marksheet and printing that we spend on. We have the government's approval to collect the fees."

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anna University Exam fees Chennai semester exams lockdown
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp