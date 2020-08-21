STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can restrictions be relaxed? HC asks State

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday asked the State to consider if the restrictions imposed on celebrating Vinayagar Chaturthi in public can be relaxed in the interest of artisans who make idols. The matter was adjourned till Friday.

Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha was hearing the plea filed by one ELA Ganapathi from Tiruvallur, seeking idol installation and procession in public, all while following social distancing. The bench suggested that artisans have been working for several months on the making of these idols, and that the pandemic would have hit them hard.

“The State would have definitely received several representations from various quarters, including artisans. So, a relief has to be provided to them. We seek the State counsel to get instructions to consider their plea,” the bench emphasised.

The State Advocate-General, Vijay Narayan in reply, accepted the submissions, and sought for the plea to be adjourned for Friday. According to the petitioner, the government order allows installation of idol at small temples, but bans it in public places. “This is an arbitrary exercise of power without giving any importance to the conscience or religious beliefs. The State cannot completely ignore it because it is illogical,” the petitioner added.

