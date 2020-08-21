STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai sees COVID-19 spike with 1282 new patients; five zones have 1000-plus active cases

866 people were discharged on Friday taking the total number discharged to 1,07,492 which is about 87.5 percent

Published: 21st August 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Health Workers checking people door to door to prevent the Covid infection at Chintadripet, in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

Health workers checking people door to door to prevent the Covid infection at Chintadripet, in Chennai (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded a COVID-19 spike on Friday with 1,282 fresh cases. Last week, almost after two months, the city started recording less than 1,000 cases but just after three days, they started coming close to 1200, while on Friday, the number increased further.

On the other hand, the number of people getting discharged has become lower than the number of new cases.

866 people were discharged on Friday taking the total number discharged to 1,07,492 which is about 87.5 percent. Active cases are now at 10.3 percent in the city.

The Corporation zones of Manali, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Kodambakkam, Valsaravakkam and Adyar are recording a growth in cases.

Out of Chennai's total cases on Thursday, Kodambakkam had the highest with 185, followed by 119 in Valasaravakkam and 103 in Adyar. Ambattur had just 77 new cases but saw more people recovering as the active cases in the zone have come down from 21 percent to 16 percent now.

Five zones -- Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Valsaravakkam and Adyar -- are the only ones having active cases of more than 1000. With around 12,000 tests daily, the city's positivity rate is around 10.3 percent.

