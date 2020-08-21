STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
History-sheeter shot dead by police in Chennai after attacking constable with machete

Shankar alias 'Market' Shankar had three murder cases and five non-bailable warrants issued against him, along with 50 more cases of attempt to murder, extortion and robberies

History-sheeter Shankar.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead by Chennai police on Friday morning. Police officers said he was killed in self-defence after he attacked a constable with a machete.

The deceased, identified as Shankar alias 'Market' Shankar, had three murder cases and five non-bailable warrants issued on him, along with 50 more cases of attempt to murder, extortion and robberies, said a senior police officer. Police said Shankar had been evading the police by shifting locations frequently within the city

"Shankar attacked a constable Mubarak with a machete when the police team apprehended him and took him to the place where he had hidden a stash of ganja. The team did not know that he had also hidden a weapon. After he attacked the constable, Inspector of Police Natarajan had no option but to shoot him," said Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Dinakaran. The incident took place at around 7 am.

He also added that Inspector Natarajan first shot Shankar on the stomach. In spite of that, Shankar had allegedly cut Mubarak again on the hand. Inspector Natarajan later shot two rounds of bullets on Shankar's chest.

"The incident began with a vehicle check when the Ayanavaram police nabbed Dilip Kumar who had four kilograms of ganja. After learning that his mother Rani had also been a peddler, the police team led by Inspector Natarajan arrested Rani and she led the police to Shankar," said Joint Commissioner of Police (East), R Sudhakar.

The police said that they nabbed Shankar from his place in Ayanavaram and after he confessed to his crimes, he promised to take them to the place where he had hidden the bags of ganja he had smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

The place is an isolated ground in a residential area filled with the debris of demolished buildings near the Ayanavaram RTO.

His body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post mortem and a magistrate enquiry has been ordered as per protocol. Further investigations are on.

