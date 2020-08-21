Hospital says singer SPB stable, son Charan glad they didn't use word 'critical'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit and his condition is currently stable, said the hospital on Friday.

The health bulletin issued by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare Hospital, said, "Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close

watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating SP Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress."

Meanwhile, in a video message, the 74 year-old-singer's son Charan said he was very glad and happy that his father was stable. "The doctors didn't mention the word 'critical' in the press release. That doesn't mean he completely recovered. It means there are no complications and all his vitals are working fine. We have complete faith and confidence in the medical team," he said.

Charan also thanked all for their prayers and said the road to recovery is long but sure.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5 and was shifted to the ICU on August 14 after his condition deteriorated.