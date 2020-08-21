Man hacked to death in Vyasarpadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year old man was allegedly hacked to death by a four-member gang in Vyasarpadi on Wednesday night. The victim, Vijayadhas of Sathyamoorthy Nagar, was arrested last year in connection with the murder of his brother-in-law. “Recently, he was released on bail and on Wednesday night he was walking near his house when four men on two bikes allegedly hacked him to death and fled,” a police officer said. Vyasarpadi police sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem exam. A case has been registered and a hunt launched for suspects.