Police booth built by residents of Chennai suburb for Rs 3.5 lakh inaugurated

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neelankarai Assistant Commissioner of Police V Visweswarayya, who received the President's medal for meritorious service recently, has inaugurated a police booth at VGP Gandhi Layout in Uthandi.

The police booth was built by the Residents Welfare Association at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh to boost community policing in the area. VGP Gandhi Layout, which has about 300 households, had witnessed a few theft and chain snatching incidents following which locals were advised to build a police booth, which would act as a deterrent for miscreants.

The association president Akshay Panigrahi, who is a principal scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said Uthandi being on the outskirts always has security concerns. The nearest police station is in Muthukadu, which is about 7 km away. "We had discussions with the police department, who suggested we build a police booth where police patrolling staff would visit."

Besides, a plantation drive was also carried out, where about 400 saplings of various species were planted. Prabhakar Mishra, an eminent scientist at the National Centre for Coastal Research, has distributed the saplings to children. Several varieties of trees including Indian almonds, punga, jamun, mango and guava have been planted throughout the layout as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Joe K Kizhakudan, another resident and scientist at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, said an ecosystem-based approach of healthy living by co-habiting with nature is key for sustainable development. "We undertake beach cleaning activities and Swachh Bharat activities regularly."