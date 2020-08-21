S Gowri appointed University of Madras V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday, appointed professor S Gowri as the Vice Chancellor of University of Madras. He will hold the post for three years from the date of assumption of office.

Gowri, a Post-Doctoral Fellow of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, has a teaching experience of 37 years and is presently serving as the director of Educational Multimedia Research Centre, an inter-university centre of UGC located at Anna University.

He was also an honorary professor in the Department of Manufacturing Engineering at the varsity, a visiting professor at University of Applied Sciences, Wengarten, Germany and a visiting research fellow at Gintic Institute of Manufacturing Technology, Nanyang Technological University.

“Professor Gowri has published 94 research papers, presented 30 research papers in international conferences and authored five books. In addition, he has executed 18 research projects worth Rs 25.76 crore and holds three patents to his credit,” said a statement from the Raj Bhavan.

He has contributed to SWAYAM MOOCS and DTH of the Central Government. He is also the channel coordinator of DAKSH HD Channel, an educational channel of the MHRD, the statement added.