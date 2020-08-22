SP Balasubrahmanyam stable but still on life support; hospital consults international experts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health condition of renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable even as he continues to be under ventilator support.

“His is closely monitored by our multidisciplinary medical team,” said a statement from MGM Healthcare, where the singer has been admitted since August 5.

SPB’s health status is monitored by a group of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases and ECMO care.

​Apart from them, the hospital is also in touch with experts from the US and the UK, said the statement.

“International experts concur with the clinical care that is being provided by our team,” the statement added. His health condition deteriorated on August 14 and he has been on life support since then.

His son, singer and producer SP Charan, had released a video requesting the public to pray for the speedy recovery of his father. Meanwhile, the State’s film fraternity participated in prayers held for him.