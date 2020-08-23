Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam have maximum containment zones, says Chennai corporation data

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar and Valasaravakkam zones have the most number of containment zones in the city- with 9 and 7 containment zones each, according to a recent data of Chennai corporation.

Compared to data available on August 14, Anna Nagar had three containment zones and Valasaravakkam had one. A street would be made a containment zone if it had three or more households testing positive for the virus.

When contacted, a Corporation official said that as far as Anna Nagar is concerned, some containment zones were set up as a precautionary measure to contain the number of active Covid 19 cases overall although there were no clusters in the streets. Anna Nagar has 10% of its Covid 19 cases still active.

Asked about Valasaravakkam, a Corporation official said, "As far as Valasaravakkam is concerned, overall, there are not many clusters, the cases are scattered. The seven containment zones that we have are the only areas where there are three or more cases in the same place."

Valasaravakkam, along with Ambattur and Adyar zones, has the maximum number of active cases as on Sunday, each zone having 15% active cases out of the total reported Covid 19 cases.

The only other zones which have containment zones in them are Kodambakkam with one containment zone in KK Nagar, Alandur with one containment zone in 45th street Nanganallur, Adyar zone with two-

Kattaboman street and Mosque colony 5th street and three in Sholinganallur- Cholamandala devi Nagar 6th street, Pillayar Koil street and KCG college street. In total, there were 23 containment zones across all zones on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Madhavaram, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones have 14 % of their Covid 19 cases still active. Tiruvottiyur has 6% active cases, Manali has 7%, Tondiarpet has7%, Royapuram has 6%, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has 9% and Teynampet has 7%.

The overall active cases across all 15 zones of the city is at 10% with 87% having already recovered.

