CM Edappadi K Palaniswami greets Khel Ratna awardee Mariappan Thangavelu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday greeted paralympic high-jumper Mariappan Thangavelu, who has been chosen for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

“On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I greet you on this happy occasion. Marippan has indeed lived the words of saint poet Tiruvalluvar with his sustained efforts. Mariappan has become an example for others. He proved that anything is possible with a strong will. I wish many more laurels come his way in the coming days,” he said.

Mariappan has already been honoured with Padma Shri and Arjuna Award.