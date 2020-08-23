Modern untouchability towards language being practised in TN: BJP Chief L Murugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president L Murugan on Saturday charged that students studying in government schools have been denied the opportunity for studying a third language while many languages are allowed in the matriculation and CBSE schools.

Besides, Telugu, Malayalam and Urdu are being allowed in the schools in border districts.



“A modern untouchability is being practised in Tamil Nadu as far as the language policy is concerned. People, particularly students, wish to learn a third language,” he said.