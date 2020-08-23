Two killed after bikes collide head-on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people died after two bikes collided head-on in Tiruvanmiyur on Friday night. Ravi, a septuagenarian and a resident of Injambakkam, was riding bike towards Tiruvanmiyur when Silambarasan and Rajendran, 17-year-olds, were coming from the wrong direction on a two-wheeler and rammed on him.

The boys were residents of Royapettah. The duo had come to meet their friend.



All the three were rushed to hospital where Ravi and Silambarasan succumbed to injuries, while Rajendran is undergoing treatment.



The Adyar traffic police have registered a case.