Chronicles of cartoonist Biswajit Balasubramanian

A good cartoon is like a good filter coffee. The ingredients have to be right, measured, fresh and it has to be served at the right time.

Published: 24th August 2020 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Cartoonist Biswajit Balasubramanian’s public art project in Mylapore had many takers.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A good cartoon is like a good filter coffee. The ingredients have to be right, measured, fresh and it has to be served at the right time. This is why almost all cartoonists focus on creating pieces that are relevant and timely,” said cartoonist Biswajit Balasubramanian, who was in conversation with Athitha Kumaran, assistant manager, marketing and public relations of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, on Friday, as part of their ongoing Instagram live series — Let’s Talk Chennai.

A line of curated questions from Athitha and the viewers, reflective answers by ‘Biz’ and few of his socially-charged art and gag toons for company, made the 10th episode of the virtual talk series an interesting watch.

Quite the arc

From being a young boy with an artistic streak from Madurai to going on to carve a niche for himself in the world of art and cartoons, Biswajit’s journey has been quite incredible, to say the least. Recalling memories from his childhood, the founder of Forum Art Gallery said, “I vividly remember adorning the floor of a 20X20 ft room at our house, with illustrations and sketches using chalk pieces. So art has always been a part of my life…it was the most natural thing to do,” shared the artist, who a few years ago forayed into crafting three-dimensional sculptures in fiberglass.

Picking up an aesthetically crafted idol of Krishna, Biswajit explained, “A few years ago, I decided I wanted to do something different and go beyond the flat surfaces. The first idea that struck me was to create a sculpture of Krishna. Once I finished the form, I began drawing doodles on the idol, and a new identity was born. Every sculpture is different as the doodles are custom-made for clients. Soon, I started doing other character dolls too. This was an interesting process for me. It enabled me to think from different perspectives,” explained the 57-year-old.

Since his professional debut as a cartoonist in 2002, his style has evolved. Layered with minimalist nuances and humour, his train of thought has often captured the social situations in an endearingly refreshing light. “To me, colours have always been important. So unlike the western world, where colours are often muted, I use vibrant colours as it is in my works. From the features to the aesthetics in detailing, a few aspects of my works have changed. But the core has remained unruffled,” he said.

Take on tech

Over the past decades, with local cartoons and cartoonists struggling to find their space, today’s tech-driven world has to be put to good use by creatives, he opined.

“In the last decade, social media has paved way for creatives to share their works with the world and gain more ‘viewership’. Yet, cartoonists haven’t got the recognition they deserve. Having said that, this tech-enabled time is a positive turn for us and it will only help the community grow in strength,” he said.

From wall murals, installations, effective learning tools to the premise for social discussions, cartoons are now being reimagined by the makers and the viewers. One of the flag bearers of the trade, Biswajit, hopes to take the art to places that need of joy, giggles, a little colour and a dash of hope — one cartoon at a time.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

