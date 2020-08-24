STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Inform us before arresting BJP leader S Ve Shekher, Madras High Court tells police

State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan told the judge that Shekher had uttered offensive remarks about the National Flag and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Published: 24th August 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP functionary S Ve Shekhar

BJP functionary S Ve Shekher (File photo| AS Ganesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Central Crime Branch police to inform it before arresting BJP leader S Ve Shekher against whom a criminal case under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971 is pending.

This follows a submission from State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan that the accused had appeared before the police on Monday in response to 41-A notice and has been told to appear again on August 28 for further enquiry.

Justice A D Jegadish Chandra, before whom the bail application from Shekher came up for hearing on Monday, adjourned the matter till August 28. The court should be informed if the police want to arrest him before that date, the judge added.

PP Natarajan told the judge that Shekher had uttered offensive remarks about the National Flag and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Originally, the CM had condemned the act of putting a saffron cloth on the statue of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and saffron paint on the statue of E V R Periyar. Reacting to this, Shekher gave a different meaning in a video uploaded on social media.

According to Shekher, the National Flag contains saffron colour denoting the Hindus, white the Christians and green the Muslims. He also wondered whether the CM would desist from hoisting the Flag on Independence Day just because it contained saffron colour. This insult to the National Flag amounted to a criminal act under Section 2 of the 1971 Act, Natarajan added.

Following an online complaint with the Greater Chennai Corporation from a resident, Rajarathinam of Nungambakkam, the city police on August 13 registered the case against Shekher for an offence under Section 2 of the 1971 Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Ve Shekher Madras High Court
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp