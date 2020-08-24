STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras High Court administrative committee to decide on physical courts this week

Published: 24th August 2020 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With representations pouring in from legal fraternity, the Madras High Court administrative committee will meet this week to decide whether it is safe to commence physical courts.

Ever since Supreme Court decided to begin physical court hearings on a trial basis, advocates of the HC have been demanding the same.

A meeting to decide on restarting physical courts was to be held on August 21, but was postponed to August 29, said sources. Poor internet connectivity was cited one of the main problems of virtual hearing and during a proceeding, J Ravindran, advocate, brought it to the notice of the division bench.

PS Amalraj, Chairman of Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said all the associations want physical hearings in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since they are unable to argue cases with voluminous records through video conferencing.

A detailed list of measures that require to be adopted has been sent by each association before reopening courts. Meanwhile, a section of senior counsels are happy with virtual hearings, which they say was not possible earlier.

Pleas on important cases as Other Backward Caste reservation, Veda Nilayam and online classes are being held virtually without problems, say senior advocates, who want virtual proceedings to continue. Justice Anand Venkatesh in his order appreciated virtual hearing proceedings.

