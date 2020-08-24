STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Ravindran, Vice-President of The New Indian Express, passes away

Ravi, as he was affectionately called, joined the TNIE group over 25 years ago and subsequently led its information technology vertical.

Published: 24th August 2020

N Ravindran, Vice-President, Information Technology of The New Indian Express group

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: N Ravindran, Vice-President, Information Technology of The New Indian Express group, passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest after brief hospitalisation in the city. He was 53. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Ravi, as he was affectionately called, joined the TNIE group over 25 years ago and subsequently led its information technology vertical. He was instrumental in the group’s overall technology revamp and upgradation.

He was a team player who would happily take up any challenge, even outside his core area, and implement them effectively, making him the go-to person for trouble-shooting.

In the process, he spearheaded many projects for the group and took keen interest in all aspects of the newspaper business, supporting them effectively, and becoming a solution provider. 

Even when he was a college student, he was eager to share his knowledge and teach fellow students. This was a trait he continued to display till the end, training entire generations of IT graduates hired by the group and participating in their professional growth. Ravi was also a good listener who would pick up ideas and see if they could be implemented within his domain.

As committed as he was to his profession, Ravi played a big role in community development around his residence in Nolambur. He was instrumental in persuading the Greater Chennai Corporation to lay better roads and improve connectivity by getting a bus stop in Nolambur for people to access public transport.

His commitment towards community service was recognised by the Rotary Club. Ravi also had a liking for the performing arts and keenly promoted the interest of his daughters in classical dance forms. His role in making them accomplished dancers was pivotal.

He was a philanthropist, too, as he supported the education of many youngsters. His enthusiasm and zest for life was infectious and so was his smile. The TNIE group will miss the man of multiple parts. 

The management and staff of TNIE expressed shock and grief over the demise of Ravindran and conveyed their deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family.

