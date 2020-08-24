Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator, ECMO support in ICU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the ICU and his clinical condition is stable, said a health bulletin issued by a private hospital here on Monday.

As per the health bulletin issued by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director-Medical Services, MGM Healthcare Hospital, "He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

The 74-year-old was admitted to the hospital on August 5 for COVID-19 treatment and was wheeled into the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, after reports that SPB tested negative for COVID-19, Charan, the singer's son, said in a video message, "Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the status is still the

same. Clinically he is on life support, on ECMO and ventilator. He is stable fortunately. We are hoping that the stability will help him recover his lungs as early as possible."