21 lakh under home quarantine in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of people who have been under the City Corporation’s Home Quarantine and Isolation Monitoring System (HQIMS) in Chennai has crossed 20 lakh, according to data. This would mean that at least 20% of city’s population, that is estimated to be around 80 lakh, has been under home quarantine.

A total of 21,01,808 people had been reported to be under home quarantine until Sunday. Of this, about 14.5% were those under quarantine due to travel and another 25.6% were under home quarantine as they had undergone Covid tests and awaited results. The remaining were Covid patients, their contacts and those taken to fever clinics over ILI symptoms.

“(Those under) HQIMS has crossed the 20-lakh mark and travel quarantine also has significantly increased due to the free pass system. In a week’s time, we would be crossing the 25-lakh mark,” Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told reporters on Monday.

‘Untraceable’

Of the total 7,942 people who were tested over the last few days in Chennai Corporation centres, government and private labs, 85 people were not traceable. Those tested in private labs accounted for the most number of ‘untraceable’ cases. Out of the 2,018 samples received in private labs, 65 are untraceable. Of the 5,122 people tested in Corporation centres, only nine are untraceable and among 802 who gave tests in government labs, 11 are untraceable, the data showed.