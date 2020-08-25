4 held for making manja threads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested for allegedly making manja threads which are used to fly kites at Pulianthope on Monday. Based on a tip off, a special team arrested Srinivasan (20), Sarathkumar (19), Raj Babu (19) and Rajesh Kumar (33) from Otterj and seized 10 kites from them. Flying kites using ‘manja’ thread is banned.