4 held for making manja threads

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested for allegedly making manja threads which are used to fly kites at Pulianthope on Monday. Based on a tip off, a special team arrested Srinivasan (20), Sarathkumar (19), Raj Babu (19) and Rajesh Kumar (33) from Otterj and seized 10 kites from them. Flying kites using ‘manja’ thread is banned.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
False passport row: Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay
Rs 2,000 notes were not printed in 2019-20: RBI annual report
Delhi cop suspended after video of him beating up boy surfaces online
Bengaluru violence: HC issues notice to state over pleas to invoke KCOCA, transfer probe to NIA
Dope-testing at IPL 2020: Three NADA officials, six DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests
Campus situation still tense, faculty to work from home: Visva-Bharati administration