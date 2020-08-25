STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

After 4 months Koyambedu set to reopen soon

A meeting with the CM was held, soon a committee will be formed in this regard

Published: 25th August 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Koyambedu market

The Koyambedu market before it was shut down (File photo| EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After  nearly four months, traders of Koyambedu wholesale fruit, vegetable, flower and food-grains market are hopeful about reopening of the market, following a meeting between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the traders on Monday. 

Tamil  Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu State president AM Vikramaraja told Express, “The Koyambedu Wholesale and the foodgrains market is likely to open  next month.” Soon, a committee will be formed in this regard. As many as 25 traders from the vegetable, fruits, flower and the food grains market will be part of the committee. A standard operating procedure(SOP) will also be formed.

Replying to a query on whether the entire market would  reopen immediately, Vikramaraja said, “ It will be done step by step. The  pending work has to be finished early so that the market can reopen.” The market,  was closed on May 5 after it became a Covid cluster.

While a temporary market in Thirumazhisai was allocated to 200 wholesale traders, the retail traders were left in the lurch despite promises of alternate sites. The move to shift back the market was also due to non-aviability of Thirumazhisai site. It is learnt that the Public Waorks Department even worked on  a plan. But, now officials say  the work may not be carried out with the reopening of Koymbedu Wholesale Market next month.

Increase testing: CS

 Chennai:Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Monday advised District Collectors to increase Corona testing and strictly follow treatment protocol. The Chief Secretary also directed the Collectors to increase fever camps and to conduct camps to create awareness.  Meanwhile, sources said CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a meeting with Collectors on August 29 to decide whether to extend lockdown period and to take a decision on the e-pass system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koyambedu COVID 19 chennai
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
‘Free speech is being stifled in Modi govt’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp