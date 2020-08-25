After 4 months Koyambedu set to reopen soon

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly four months, traders of Koyambedu wholesale fruit, vegetable, flower and food-grains market are hopeful about reopening of the market, following a meeting between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the traders on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu State president AM Vikramaraja told Express, “The Koyambedu Wholesale and the foodgrains market is likely to open next month.” Soon, a committee will be formed in this regard. As many as 25 traders from the vegetable, fruits, flower and the food grains market will be part of the committee. A standard operating procedure(SOP) will also be formed.

Replying to a query on whether the entire market would reopen immediately, Vikramaraja said, “ It will be done step by step. The pending work has to be finished early so that the market can reopen.” The market, was closed on May 5 after it became a Covid cluster.

While a temporary market in Thirumazhisai was allocated to 200 wholesale traders, the retail traders were left in the lurch despite promises of alternate sites. The move to shift back the market was also due to non-aviability of Thirumazhisai site. It is learnt that the Public Waorks Department even worked on a plan. But, now officials say the work may not be carried out with the reopening of Koymbedu Wholesale Market next month.

Increase testing: CS

Chennai:Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Monday advised District Collectors to increase Corona testing and strictly follow treatment protocol. The Chief Secretary also directed the Collectors to increase fever camps and to conduct camps to create awareness. Meanwhile, sources said CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a meeting with Collectors on August 29 to decide whether to extend lockdown period and to take a decision on the e-pass system.