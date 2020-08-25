STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP cadres booked for violating norm

As many as 25 persons, including BJP cadre, were booked for taking a Vinayakar idol on procession in Velachery on Sunday, ignoring orders of the government and Madras High Court.

Mylapore

Ganesha clay idols been sold at South Mada street in Mylapore ahead of Vinayakar Chathurthi in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

On Sunday morning, Velachery police said they received information that a three-foot tall Vinayakar idol was placed on Telugu Brahmana Street at Dhandeeswaram Nagar for public worship. “The police team tried to disperse the crowd that had gathered without masks and ignoring social distancing.

However, BJP cadre got into an argument with police. After police left , BJP cadre took out a procession, placing it on the bonnet of a four-wheeler, through the 100-Ft Road and Velachery Main Road, before immersing it at Velachery Lake,” said police.

About 100 people participated. Adyar DCP V Vikraman rushed to the spot, but the party cadre argued with the official claiming that their religious sentiments were being hurt, police said.  

Comments

