Gold bars worth Rs 36.8L seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six gold bars worth Rs 36.8 lakh was seized by the Chennai Air Customs at the airport on Monday. Three passengers, two from Hyderabad, and one from Vijayawada who arrived from Riyadh, were intercepted at the exit of customs arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold. On their personal search, two gold bars, each weighing ten tolas (116 grams) of 24k purity were recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962.