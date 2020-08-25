Siddha medicines to be tested on 60 patients

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Siddha Department of Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University will soon conduct a study to estimate the efficacy of Siddha medicines in recovery of Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to Express, N Kabilan, Head, Department of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University said, “We got permission to conduct the study on 60 patients, 30 each from Government Omandurar Hospital and Government Chengalpattu Hospital. The Ministry of Ayush has allotted the funds.”

Two herbal concoction drinks are - Nochi kudineer and Arathai Kudineer. The medicine will be tested on 1st, 7th and 14th day, said Kabilan. “They will be tested for immunoglobulin. Their immunity level post drinking the concoction will also be monitored.

We will divide the patients into three groups, one group will be given modern medicine and Nochikudineer, another group, Arathai Kudineer and modern medicine and the third group will be given only modern medicine. Only patients with mild symptoms will be tested,” Kabilan added.

The age group for the study will be from 18 to below 60 years. “We are expecting the release of funds soon,” Kabilan said.