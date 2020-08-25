STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thiruvottiyur zone in Chennai has lowest percentage of active COVID-19 cases, here's why

The percentage of active cases has halved from 12% on August 4 to 6%

Published: 25th August 2020 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As on Monday, Thiruvottiyur zone has the lowest percentage of active COVID-19 cases in Chennai. The percentage of active cases has halved from 12% on August 4 to 6%.

Corporation officials in the zone along with the monitoring officer in charge credit the rigorous micro-level data collection exercise here for the reduction of active cases.

The zonal control centre that was set up as part of the zone's fight against COVID-19 became a data collection centre where data from various departments including sanitary inspectors and health workers is being compiled.

"We now have extremely accurate and good data about the streets, businesses and people in Thiruvottiyur zone,” said a senior official in charge of COVID measures in the zone. This data may prove useful for the city corporation even for non-COVID related activities in future.

Elango Raghupathy, the project head of the zonal control centre, said that the zone has identified 15,754 people with co-morbidities and around 50,000 who were vulnerable including senior citizens. Further, streets where new cases were reported and those that were free of cases after initially reporting high numbers of cases were identified.

Based on the enumeration, the number of fever camps was increased from 12-14 to 18, along with two mobile fever camps.

For the flow of data into the control centre, there were other aspects to be smoothed out, said Elango.

“For instance, we had to streamline the reporting system for sector workers and door to door survey workers. As we smoothed it out and told them exactly what the protocol is, we found that more people with ILI symptoms were being identified and taken to fever camps,” he said.

According to corporation officials, the reduction in active cases will continue into the future since the test positivity rate has reduced.

However, the mortality rate in the zone still remains on the higher side at 2.94%, second only to the Teynampet zone. Officials had said it was because of the number of people categorised as
vulnerable residing in the zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Thiruvottiyur Chennai
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp