Validity of travel papers extended till Dec 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking into consideration the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Centre has further extended the validity of all transport documents, which expires between February 1 and September 30, up to December 31.

The validity of registration certificate, fitness certificate, vehicle permit (all types), driving licence, pollution certificate, and other documents which got expired since February 1 has been extended till December 31. No penalty will be charged for possessing the documents that expired after February 1. Earlier, the validity was extended up to June 30 and then further till September 30.

The extension of validity will be applicable to both transport vehicles such as Ola, Uber cabs, trucks, private buses and autos, and non-transport vehicles like two-wheelers and cars. In a recent order, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that the relaxation will be applicable to all transport documents issued under Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Motor Vehicles Act.

The order was issued after the government partially relaxed the lockdown restrictions and allowed the operation private and government buses. Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the States to do away with the practice of demanding e-passes for inter-State and intra-State transportation. However, many States including TN still have mandatory e-pass system for inter-district travels.