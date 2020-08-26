Arts, Science admission rank list to be out on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rank list for government Arts and Science admissions will be published on the websites of respective colleges on Wednesday, said Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan. Admitted students will receive an e-mail and students can confirm their admissions online itself.

Further students, residing in the same district as the college can directly take certificates for verification in designated time slots, which will be announced by the respective colleges. Students from other districts can verify their certificates in e-Seva centres listed in their districts by checking at www.tngasa.in.