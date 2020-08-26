STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's impact? DMK may form more district units in Chennai to stem defections ahead of 2021 polls

One of the reasons cited for Ku Ka Selvam's defection was the denial of the Chennai west district secretary post to him after the demise of J Anbalagan due to COVID-19

Published: 26th August 2020

DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam who was expelled from the party (Photo | EPS/A S Ganesh)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK is mooting the formation of more district party units in Chennai in an apparent attempt to keep senior party functionaries in good humour. The idea is being discussed in inner party circles in the wake of the recent defection of MLA Ku Ka Selvam, who has been siding with the BJP.

It is learnt that the DMK leadership is keen on ensuring no more defections happen ahead of the 2021 assembly polls and that too in the party's strongholds in Chennai.

One of the reasons cited for Selvam's defection was the denial of the Chennai west district secretary post to him after the demise of J Anbalagan due to COVID-19. Currently, the party has divided Chennai into four district units, each headed by the district secretary, a prestigious post in the party. Dividing it further into seven district units will help the party accommodate three more senior functionaries as district secretaries.

ALSO READ: Rebel MLA Ku Ka Selvam expelled by DMK, won't be disqualified unless he joins BJP

A party functionary told The New Indian Express, "Talk about forming more district units in Chennai has been going on for the last few days. It is expected the leadership will take a decision soon as it thinks any more defections from the party will affect the morale of the cadre ahead of the assembly elections."

Another aspect of forming more district units was better management of party affairs at the ground level, if the district units are smaller. DMK sources said already in Tiruchy district, the party has done a restructuring and formed three district units, each covering only three assembly constituencies. Similarly, in Coimbatore district, DMK now has five district units, each covering only two assembly constituencies.

In contrast, Chennai has a total of 16 assembly constituencies, which are covered by only four district units. Three of the district units are headed by veterans - former Mayor Ma Subramaniyam, S Sudharsanam and PK Sekar Babu. The only exception is N Chitrarasu, who was recently appointed as district secretary of the Chennai west district unit directly from the youth wing of the party.

A senior state-level functionary of the party, when queried about the issue, said, "So far only discussions are on. A final decision is yet to be taken."

