Secret of Thiruvottiyur dipping active cases

Nirupama Viswanathan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvottiyur zone reported the lowest percentage of active Covid-19 cases in the city. The percentage dipped from 12% on August 4 to 6% on Monday. Rigorous micro-level data collection helped in reduction of the numbers, said Corporation officials.

The zonal control centre which was set up to contain spread of Covid-19 has now been upgraded as a data collection centre. Data from various departments including sanitary inspectors and health workers is compiled here.

“We now have accurate data about streets, businesses and the people in Thiruvottiyur zone,” said a senior official. Elango Raghupathy, the project head of the zonal control centre said,”The zone has identified 15,754 people with co-morbidities and around 50,000 vulnerable people.”Based on the enumeration, the number of fever camps were increased to 18 camps from 12-14 camps.

For flow of data into the control centre, there were other aspects to be taken care of, said Elango.“We had to streamline the reporting system for sector workers and door-to-door survey workers. As we told them exactly what the protocol is, we found that more people with ILI symptoms were being identified and taken to fever camps,” he said.