SP Balasubrahmanyam 90% out of sedation: Son

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is responding to treatment and is 90 per cent out of sedation, said Charan, his son, in a video message.

In a message posted on social media, Charan said, “My father is responding to treatment and he is 90 per cent out of sedation. As family, we are grateful for the affection and prayers that came our way.

We are also grateful for MGM Healthcare Hospital and the doctors, who are diligently working on my father and his treatment to make sure he recovers.” “Thank you all again for your prayers. Hope, we will see my father as early as possible. It is a good day for everybody,” said Charan.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 4 and was shifted to ICU after his condition deteriorated on August 14. Later he was put on ventilator and ECMO support.