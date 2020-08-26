Traditional foods for a strong body

Ananya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Foods that are traditionally passed on by our ancestors that are simple and basic can be whole and nutrientrich. Including local and traditional foods to your diet can help you meet all nutritional requirements.

Kanji: It is considered as geriatric food because it has high calcium. The fermentation process decreases the leucine to lysine ratio and increases the concentration of thiamin, riboflavin and tryptophan and bioavailability of minerals. Jackfruit seed chutney: Jackfruit seed consists of good amounts of phenolic compounds and prebiotics. Dhokla: It is prepared from fermentation of rice and bengal gram. Intake of free fatty acids and hyperglycemia condition in diabetic patient causes an increase in oxidative stress. The antioxidant property of dhokla helps in curing age-related diseases and oxidative stress -induced degenerative diseases. Herbal teas made with chamomile, lemon, peppermint are also known to reduce nausea. Use 1 or 2 teaspoons of the dried herb per cup of hot water. Avoid peppermint tea if you have heartburn. Garlic can be eaten raw in order to reduce nasal congestion as well as to help to relieve the other symptoms of a cold. Cinnamon is used for indigestion, flatulence and diarrhoea. It also acts as a nasal decongestant. Mustard seeds: Hot water poured on crushed mustard seeds and consumed is said to reduce flu and relieve headache. Turmeric is said to be a tonic for the liver, to help calm inflammation. Turmeric improves circulation and also as an antibacterial action. Cardamom helps to stop vomiting. Hot ginger tea may help to clear a blocked nose and stimulate the liver to remove toxins from the bloodstream.

The writer is a nutritionist with Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic