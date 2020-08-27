Accused in Karuppar Koottam case granted anticipatory bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail with conditions to one J Karthik, who was renting out his facility to Karruppar Kootam website, and was accused in the case registered by Central Crime Branch police.

J Karthik, in his petition, stated that there was no fault on him and the police are now attempting to arrest him. Karthik also said that the communication and the expression made by the media is not only a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The expression, made by the media or press or any citizen in criticizing the use of an obscene word in any form in public, can never be blamed, he added. The petitioner also said different anchors used to publish the videos analysing the subjects and the issues for the appreciation of the public.

However, this video was not received well and people expressed their displeasure resulting in its removal from the channel. The counsel for the CCB objecting the bail petition submitted that financial transactions and the foreign funds received by the web channel still require investigation.

Recording the submissions made, Justice Jagadish Chandira, granted conditional bail to the accused by directing him to appear before the investigating officer daily. Similarly Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani ordered a notice to the CCB to reply within four weeks on a plea made by Karuppar Koottam anchor Naathikan alias Surendar challenging his detention under the Goondas Act.