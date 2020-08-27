Left jobless, Chennai man kills self, poisons kids

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pandemic claimed lives, then livelihoods, then more lives. A 58-year-old resident of Chennai, who lost his business due to the lockdowns, tried to poison his family and himself to put an end to their misery. While he died, his family survived.

A resident of Urapakkam, Santosh Kumar, the deceased, was a native of Kerala. He is survived by his wife and two children. “Left without a steady income for the last five months, Santosh struggled to meet his family’s expenses,” said a police official.

“He did a few odd jobs but it was barely enough to meet their expenses. Initially, his neighbours helped him out but that eventually stopped.” Frustrated with the situation, on Monday evening, Santosh bought soft drinks and laced it with pesticide. He then gave it to his children, wife and also consumed it himself, said the police. “His wife Sumathi was suspicious with her husband’s behaviour.

She did not drink the beverage. Soon, the children started vomiting and collapsed,” added the police.

Hearing Sumathi’s cries, the neighbours rushed in and took the kids and their father to a private hospital in Potheri. Later, the children were shifted to the Institute of Child Health in Egmore and admitted to the ICU. Santosh, however, died.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available 044-24640050.)