Partnering for a medical cause

Published: 27th August 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, has collaborated with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals to provide cardiac treatment to children of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics from anywhere in the country.

Chola has pledged to support the surgical heart procedures on these children aged 0 to 18 years with a total outlay of `132 lakh towards the ‘Healing Little Hearts Programme’ during 2019-2021. Arun Alagappan, MD, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited said, “Trucking facilitates productivity and competitive efficiency.

Yet, the lives of truck drivers, cleaners and mechanics are adversely affected by inconveniences, poor facilities, and the absence of rules and regulations.” Cardiac care for children of the trucking staff will be provided at three centres — Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Center for Child Heart Care, Raipur (Chhattisgarh); Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Heart Care & Research, Palwal (Haryana); Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care & Training in Pediatric Cardiac Skills, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra).

