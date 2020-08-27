Velumani reviews containment works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani reviewed Covid 19 containment measures and other developmental projects with Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and Harmander Singh, Additional Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the Minister said that until August 24, 1,26,677 people in Chennai have been affected by Covid-19 out of which 1,10,819 have already recovered and only 13,255 were undergoing treatment.

To aid increased testing, 44 sample collection centres and 10 mobile sample collection centres have been set up by city Corporation. In addition, everyday 500-600 fever camps were being held and had benefited 20.6 lakh people, statement added.

Around 30.5 lakh pamphlets and 30 vehicles mounted with LEDs are used for creating awareness. The Minister reviewed development projects including road works, SWD, 197 bus route road improvements and waterbody maintenance works. The statement also said that conservancy workers and operations have been given 95,50,689 masks and 1,58,540 litres of disinfectants and 1,03,556 litres of sanitisers.