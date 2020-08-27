STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What’s behind the face value?

His experiences and emotions running parallel, his works encase in them a timeless existence.

Badami series

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forum Art Gallery presents Face Value, an online exhibition of recent paintings by JMS Mani from today. JMS is known to be an artist, who is as vibrant as his paintings; his works reflect his effervescent personality. In his works, there is drama and expression achieved through the use of different techniques, diverse style and the language of colour.

His experiences and emotions running parallel, his works encase in them a timeless existence. Its value neither increasing nor diminishing, each work in its own time and space is a true masterpiece. Be it the sparkly cheerfulness of the Badami people or the pained countenance of the Mother and Child, its visual is undeniable and its story powerful.

As is evident, his technique and style per se reflect the emotion of his paintings. While the Badami Series is done in the impressionistic style with impasto technique — with bright, contrasting colours and smooth brush strokes — the Mother and Child series has a darker palette with mostly black and pronounced jagged strokes. He’s been experimental with techniques.

His gamut of knowledge comprises graphics, sculpture, watercolour, etching, mixed media works. He even has his own printmaking studio. He has painted not only on canvas but on wood, metal and other varied materials. With his works displayed in the white house and all over the world his versatility is endless.

