Cheated by agent, duo steals bus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for driving away a luxury bus parked along the 100-ft road on Wednesday night. The bus, belonging to a private travels firm, was parked at a site under the watch of a security guard.

On Wednesday night, the guard found the bus missing when he returned after dinner. “A few hours later, a staff from the Red Hills toll plaza informed the police that the bus had crossed the plaza. Tiruvallur police intercepted the bus,” an officer said.

The suspects were identified as Arunkumar (36) and Karthik (32). Preliminary inquiries revealed that Arunkumar and Karthik had given Rs 50,000 to one Chandran, a broker, as advance to buy a bus. They mistook Chandran as the travel firm’s manager. As Chandran did not respond to their calls after receiving the money, the duo decided to take the bus away. Further investigation is on.