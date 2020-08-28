STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cheated by agent, duo steals bus

On Wednesday night, the guard found the bus missing when he returned after dinner.

Published: 28th August 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for driving away a luxury bus parked along the 100-ft road on Wednesday night. The bus, belonging to a private travels firm, was parked at a site under the watch of a security guard.

On Wednesday night, the guard found the bus missing when he returned after dinner. “A few hours later, a staff from the Red Hills toll plaza informed the police that the bus had crossed the plaza. Tiruvallur police intercepted the bus,” an officer said. 

The suspects were identified as Arunkumar (36) and Karthik (32). Preliminary inquiries revealed that Arunkumar and Karthik had given Rs 50,000 to one Chandran, a broker, as advance to buy a bus. They mistook Chandran as the travel firm’s manager. As Chandran did not respond to their calls after receiving the money, the duo decided to take the bus away. Further investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp