HCL offers aid to Chennai zoo, crocodile bank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It major HCL has decided to help Arignar Anna Zoological Park and Madras Crocodile Bank overcome the pandemic crisis. Apart from providing feed and other supplies, the company will also take care of sanitisation and maintenance staff’s pay for six months.

The facilities depend hugely on revenue from visitors, but with the lockdown, they had to appeal for external support. “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to HCL,” said Allwin Jesudasan, director of the crocodile bank. Zoological Park director also praised HCL’s efforts while underlining the need for greater support for captive animals and birds.