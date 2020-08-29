Bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 64 lakh foiled, 2 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Customs seized 1.16 kg of gold worth Rs 64 lakh at the Chennai airport and arrested two persons. Air Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said they received intelligence that a person travelling from Sharjah in a particular Air India Express flight was likely to smuggle gold into the State.

Upon suspicion, passenger Jahir Hussain (54) of Tiruvarur was intercepted. Officials found gold weighing 1.16 kg concealed in a tool kit. Hussain told the officials that a stranger approached him at Sharjah airport and asked him to handover the tool-kit to a person who would call him once he reached a quarantine facility (a five-star hotel) in Guindy.

The officials boarded the passenger on to a bus to Guindy, and followed the bus. On reaching the hotel, Hussain handed over the kit to one Mohammed Asif (33) and the officials arrested the duo.