CB-CID probe into history-sheeter’s encounter sought

She said her second son Shankar was murdered by the police while he was in their illegal custody on August 21. 

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the Chennai city police commissioner over a plea seeking CB-CID probe into the alleged encounter death of history-sheeter Shankar at Ayanavaram. The plea was filed by the mother of Shankar, S Govindammal.

She said her second son Shankar was murdered by the police while he was in their illegal custody on August 21. Seeking a re-postmortem of the body, she stated: “Torturing the accused and killing him is the worst form of human rights violation.

Therefore, to secure the ends of justice, it is just and necessary to order a re-postmortem examination.”
She further alleged that the Metropolitan Magistrate V showed no interest in unearthing the truth. “Even the postmortem was conducted hurriedly and the family of the deceased were also prevented from taking legal steps,” the petitioner further said. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan who heard the plea ordered the Chennai police commissioner to file a detailed reply by September 1.

