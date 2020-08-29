File report on rehabilitation at Kannagi Nagar: HC 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a report on the remedial measures taken by the government to help migrants in the city’s outskirts, especially in Kannagi Nagar, to improve their life standards and to ensure that they are not dragged into crimes.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani on August 20, was allowing a habeas corpus petition from Saranya of Kannagi Nagar challenging her grandmother-in-law Velankanni’s detention under the Goondas Act in a drugs-related case.

The delay of nine days in disposing of the representation made on behalf of the detainee had vitiated the detention order, the bench said and quashed the same.