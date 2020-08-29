Low doses of steroids provide a ray of hope for critical Covid patients?

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While doubts were cast on the side effects of using steroids for Covid-19 treatment in the initial stages of the pandemic, they have now become a part of the treatment protocol, and doctors say, steroids have been giving positive outcomes in saving patients who are even critically ill.

Dr Paranthaman, Professor of Medicine at Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai says, the steroid Methylprednisolone and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) are being administered to many severely-ill patients.

“These are wonderful life-saving steroids which are used in majority of the patients in critical care,” he says, while also adding that most patients who do not have severe pre-existing comorbid conditions have responded well to it.

“We use these steroids the moment we find at least 10 to 15 per cent of lung involvement during the infection. LMWH also removes clots in vessels and prevents further clotting.” Dr A Ravi, nodal officer for Covid treatment at Stanley Medical College Hospital in the city says, the combination of Methylprednisolone for severe patients, and Dexamethasone for moderate patients, have shown good results.

“Covid results in dysregulation of the immune system, which then leads to inflammation in the wall linings of blood vessels. We give 60 to 125 ml doses of these steroids, twice a day, for almost all critical patients.” Barring patients with chronic asthma, renal failure, cancer or any other uncontrolled comorbidities, Ravi says, others have shown good response.

The anti-inflammatory property in these steroids plays a big role and people get discharged in a span of ten days, says Ravi. Although administered to patients in critical care, the steroids are used on a case by case basis, and are used under supervision. Globally, studies have shown that steroids have some efficacy in Covid treatment. A study by doctors at Oxford in the UK shows that Dexamethasone has reduced ventilator deaths by one-third, and by one-fifth in patients receiving oxygen.

Apart from these steroids, anti-inflammatory drugs like Tocilizumab and Remdivisir are also administered.

Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of Omandurar Government Hospital says, “The success of patients recovering can’t be directly attributed to steroids, as other supportive treatments too play a vital role.” Although a long term usage of these steroids could potentially lead to side effects, doctors opine that for Covid patients, it is administered in low doses and only for a shorter period of time. “People are given doses for about three days. They show improvement by then,” says Ravi.