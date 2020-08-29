STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Porur to get a dialysis centre for the poor

The Sathyalok Shanti Lulla MWRT-10 dialysis, set to be established in Porur, will be one step closer to reality with today’s bhoomi poojai.

Published: 29th August 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

dialysis machines

Image of dialysis machines used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sathyalok Shanti Lulla MWRT-10 dialysis, set to be established in Porur, will be one step closer to reality with today’s bhoomi poojai. The facility is a result of the collaboration among four organisations. Sathyalok Charital Trust is a non-profit trust located at Porur that runs an old age home, a school for special children and a matriculation school — all aimed at serving the needy for the past 35 years.

TANKER Foundation is a non-profit organisation that has completed 27 years of service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments, having the experience of running 11 dialysis centres in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Rotary Foundation is a non-profit Foundation that supports the efforts of Rotary International and is coming forward to support with the machines.

MWRT- 10: Round Table India (RTI) is an organisation of non-political and nonsectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, whose main objective is ‘Freedom through Education’. Over the years, they have focused on Healthcare projects as well. MWRT-10, over the past 53 years, has built over 20 classrooms, labs, playgrounds and toilet blocks.

Sanjay Lulla is a renowned businessman in the leather industry and the former chairman MWRT 10 has come forward as the largest donor to create a dialysis centre in memory of his mother Shanti Lulla. The dialysis centre will be operational in April 2021, in the 5,000 sq ft of space with 27 dialysis machines located on Sathyalok premises. The centre is a shared vision between the above entities and when ready, will impact the lives of the needy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dialysis centre Porur
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp