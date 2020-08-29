Porur to get a dialysis centre for the poor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sathyalok Shanti Lulla MWRT-10 dialysis, set to be established in Porur, will be one step closer to reality with today’s bhoomi poojai. The facility is a result of the collaboration among four organisations. Sathyalok Charital Trust is a non-profit trust located at Porur that runs an old age home, a school for special children and a matriculation school — all aimed at serving the needy for the past 35 years.

TANKER Foundation is a non-profit organisation that has completed 27 years of service for the underprivileged with kidney ailments, having the experience of running 11 dialysis centres in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Rotary Foundation is a non-profit Foundation that supports the efforts of Rotary International and is coming forward to support with the machines.

MWRT- 10: Round Table India (RTI) is an organisation of non-political and nonsectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40, whose main objective is ‘Freedom through Education’. Over the years, they have focused on Healthcare projects as well. MWRT-10, over the past 53 years, has built over 20 classrooms, labs, playgrounds and toilet blocks.

Sanjay Lulla is a renowned businessman in the leather industry and the former chairman MWRT 10 has come forward as the largest donor to create a dialysis centre in memory of his mother Shanti Lulla. The dialysis centre will be operational in April 2021, in the 5,000 sq ft of space with 27 dialysis machines located on Sathyalok premises. The centre is a shared vision between the above entities and when ready, will impact the lives of the needy.