Truck carrying cigarettes worth Rs 1.52 crore hijacked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A six-member gang on Wednesday allegedly hijacked a lorry carrying Rs 1.52-crore worth cigarettes after attacking the lorry driver near Sriperumbudur. The lorry was found abandoned near Sholinghur in Ranipet district the next day.

Police said a cigarette- manufacturing firm at Sriperumbudur dispatched a consignment to Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening. “When the lorry crossed Kancheepuram a six-member gang intercepted the vehicle. They threatened the driver at knife-point and pushed him out before fleeing with the lorry,” police added quoting eyewitnesses and the driver.

The godown supervisor claimed that total worth of the cigarette load was Rs 1.52 crore. “We combed through CCTV footage and found that the lorry was moving towards Vellore,” a senior police officer said. Police recovered about half of the stolen goods and detained five suspects. Teams have been formed to trace all the stolen cartons.