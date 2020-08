By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was relieved of Rs 2 lakh in Thiruverkadu near Avadi on Friday. The police said that Mohan had pledged gold for his daughter’s marriage. “After keeping the money under the seat of his two-wheeler, Mohan went to work.

The cash was missing when he returned,” said a police officer. Based on CCTV footage, police arrested two men – Sekar (20) and Karan Kumar (19) – from Washermenpet.