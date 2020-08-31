Less than 10% active cases in five Chennai corporation zones

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Less than 10 per cent of Covid cases in five Chennai Corporation zones are active as of now. Thiruvottiyur, recording the least percentage, has only 276 people undergoing treatment.

Other than Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Teynampet zones also recorded lower than the city’s average active case rate of 10 per cent. As many as 1,16,808 Chennaiites have recovered so far taking the recovery rate to 88 per cent.